Mina Protocol (MINA) Technical Analysis Today The Mina Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MINA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Mina Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Mina Protocol (MINA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06099 -- +52.93% +35.92% +8.63%

Mina Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Mina Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06086 0.06083 R2 0.06083 0.06082 R1 0.06082 0.06081 PP 0.06079 0.06079 S1 0.06078 0.06078 S2 0.06075 0.06077 S3 0.06074 0.06075

Mina Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.07M $4.74 M $4.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.61 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.62 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.22 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Mina Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow MINAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-25 $0.11 M 0.06 2026-08-24 $0.05 M 0.06 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.06 2026-08-22 -$0.28 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Mina Protocol (MINA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Mina Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MINA / USDT $0.06099 $0.06099 $0.06099 -0.74% 2.16M (USDT) Trade