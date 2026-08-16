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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Mina Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Mina Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Mina Protocol (MINA) Technical Analysis Today

Mina Protocol (MINA) Technical Analysis Today

The Mina Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MINA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Mina Protocol's analysis below.

Mina Protocol (MINA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06099--+52.93%+35.92%+8.63%
Know more about Mina Protocol Price

Mina Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Mina Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 4
Buy 7
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06086
0.06083
R2
0.06083
0.06082
R1
0.06082
0.06081
PP
0.06079
0.06079
S1
0.06078
0.06078
S2
0.06075
0.06077
S3
0.06074
0.06075

Mina Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.07M
$4.74 M
$4.81 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.61 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.62 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.22 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Mina Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowMINAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-25$0.11 M0.06
2026-08-24$0.05 M0.06
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-22-$0.28 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Mina Protocol

Trade Mina Protocol (MINA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Mina Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MINA/USDT
$0.06099
$0.06099$0.06099
-0.74%
2.16M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MINA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MINA
MINA
USD
USD

1 MINA = 0.06099 USD