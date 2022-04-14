Mina Protocol (MINA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mina Protocol (MINA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mina Protocol (MINA) Information Mina is the first cryptocurrency protocol with a succinct blockchain. Current cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum store hundreds of gigabytes of data, and as time goes on, their blockchains will only increase in size. With Mina however, no matter how much the usage grows, the blockchain always stays the same size - about 22kb1 (the size of a few tweets). This means participants can quickly sync and verify the network. Official Website: https://minaprotocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://minaprotocol.com/docs Block Explorer: https://minaexplorer.com/

Mina Protocol (MINA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mina Protocol (MINA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 259.43M $ 259.43M $ 259.43M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.24B $ 1.24B $ 1.24B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 12.013 $ 12.013 $ 12.013 All-Time Low: $ 0.14716687850259458 $ 0.14716687850259458 $ 0.14716687850259458 Current Price: $ 0.2085 $ 0.2085 $ 0.2085 Learn more about Mina Protocol (MINA) price

Mina Protocol (MINA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mina Protocol (MINA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MINA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MINA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MINA's tokenomics, explore MINA token's live price!

