What is LABUBU (LABUBU)

POP MART doll

LABUBU is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LABUBU investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LABUBU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LABUBU on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LABUBU buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LABUBU Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LABUBU, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LABUBU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LABUBU price prediction page.

LABUBU Price History

Tracing LABUBU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LABUBU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LABUBU price history page.

How to buy LABUBU (LABUBU)

Looking for how to buy LABUBU? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LABUBU on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LABUBU to Local Currencies

1 LABUBU to VND ₫ 625.92859 1 LABUBU to AUD A$ 0.03639258 1 LABUBU to GBP ￡ 0.01736378 1 LABUBU to EUR € 0.02069382 1 LABUBU to USD $ 0.023786 1 LABUBU to MYR RM 0.10037692 1 LABUBU to TRY ₺ 0.93574124 1 LABUBU to JPY ¥ 3.40567948 1 LABUBU to RUB ₽ 1.88551622 1 LABUBU to INR ₹ 2.0408388 1 LABUBU to IDR Rp 389.93436384 1 LABUBU to KRW ₩ 32.31780034 1 LABUBU to PHP ₱ 1.3225016 1 LABUBU to EGP ￡E. 1.18121276 1 LABUBU to BRL R$ 0.13391518 1 LABUBU to CAD C$ 0.03234896 1 LABUBU to BDT ৳ 2.90522204 1 LABUBU to NGN ₦ 37.39920352 1 LABUBU to UAH ₴ 0.98545398 1 LABUBU to VES Bs 2.307242 1 LABUBU to PKR Rs 6.707652 1 LABUBU to KZT ₸ 12.1356172 1 LABUBU to THB ฿ 0.77375858 1 LABUBU to TWD NT$ 0.7112014 1 LABUBU to AED د.إ 0.08729462 1 LABUBU to CHF Fr 0.01926666 1 LABUBU to HKD HK$ 0.18648224 1 LABUBU to MAD .د.م 0.21859334 1 LABUBU to MXN $ 0.4566912

LABUBU Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LABUBU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LABUBU What is the price of LABUBU (LABUBU) today? The live price of LABUBU (LABUBU) is 0.023786 USD . What is the market cap of LABUBU (LABUBU)? The current market cap of LABUBU is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LABUBU by its real-time market price of 0.023786 USD . What is the circulating supply of LABUBU (LABUBU)? The current circulating supply of LABUBU (LABUBU) is -- USD . What was the highest price of LABUBU (LABUBU)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of LABUBU (LABUBU) is 0.074857 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LABUBU (LABUBU)? The 24-hour trading volume of LABUBU (LABUBU) is $ 486.17K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Lagrange ($LA)? Complete Guide to the Revolutionary ZK Infrastructure Token This comprehensive guide explores Lagrange’s groundbreaking approach to decentralized proof generation, its native $LA token, and how this innovative infrastructure is reshaping everything from rollup scalability to verifiable AI. Whether you’re a developer seeking efficient ZK solutions, an investor interested in infrastructure tokens, or simply curious about the future of cryptographic verification, this article provides essential insights into Lagrange’s role in building tomorrow’s verifiable internet.

Crypto in Syria (2025): A Digital Lifeline Amid Economic Ruin While foreign banks still restrict access, and legacy systems crumble, MEXC offers an alternative ecosystem—borderless, secure, and censorship-resistant.