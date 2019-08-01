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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kusama, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kusama, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Kusama (KSM) Technical Analysis Today

Kusama (KSM) Technical Analysis Today

The Kusama Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KSM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kusama's analysis below.

Kusama (KSM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$3.494--+21.95%+12.34%-24.03%
Know more about Kusama Price

Kusama Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kusama across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 4
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
3.4923
3.4916
R2
3.4916
3.4912
R1
3.4913
3.491
PP
3.4906
3.4906
S1
3.4903
3.4902
S2
3.4896
3.49
S3
3.4893
3.4896

Kusama Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.18M
$1.47 M
$1.64 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.54 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.56 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Kusama Capital Flow

Net InflowKSMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M3.52
2026-08-25-$0.10 M3.55
2026-08-24-$0.07 M3.67
2026-08-23$0.03 M3.82
2026-08-22-$0.02 M3.65

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Kusama

Trade Kusama (KSM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kusama price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KSM/USDT
$3.492
$3.492$3.492
-1.60%
19.92K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KSM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KSM
KSM
USD
USD

1 KSM = 3.494 USD