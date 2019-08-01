Kusama (KSM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kusama (KSM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kusama (KSM) Information Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. Official Website: https://kusama.network/ Whitepaper: https://guide.kusama.network/docs/kusama-getting-started/ Block Explorer: https://kusama.subscan.io/ Buy KSM Now!

Kusama (KSM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kusama (KSM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 263.39M $ 263.39M $ 263.39M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 16.83M $ 16.83M $ 16.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 624.2654 $ 624.2654 $ 624.2654 All-Time Low: $ 0.915787390828 $ 0.915787390828 $ 0.915787390828 Current Price: $ 15.65 $ 15.65 $ 15.65 Learn more about Kusama (KSM) price

Kusama (KSM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kusama (KSM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KSM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KSM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KSM's tokenomics, explore KSM token's live price!

