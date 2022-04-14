Janction (JCT) Technical Analysis Today The Janction Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JCT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Janction's analysis below. Sign Up

Janction (JCT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002172 -- +18.75% -47.00% -30.41%

Janction Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Janction across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002182 0.002181 R2 0.002181 0.00218 R1 0.00218 0.00218 PP 0.002179 0.002179 S1 0.002178 0.002178 S2 0.002177 0.002178 S3 0.002176 0.002177

Janction Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.30M $2.29 M $2.59 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $1.24 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.28 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Janction Capital Flow Net Inflow JCTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Janction (JCT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Janction price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume JCT / USDT $0.002172 $0.002172 $0.002172 +0.60% 2.38M (USDT) Trade