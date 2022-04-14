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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Janction, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Janction, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Janction (JCT) Technical Analysis Today

Janction (JCT) Technical Analysis Today

The Janction Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JCT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Janction's analysis below.

Janction (JCT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002172--+18.75%-47.00%-30.41%
Know more about Janction Price

Janction Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Janction across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 4
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002182
0.002181
R2
0.002181
0.00218
R1
0.00218
0.00218
PP
0.002179
0.002179
S1
0.002178
0.002178
S2
0.002177
0.002178
S3
0.002176
0.002177

Janction Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.30M
$2.29 M
$2.59 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.24 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.28 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Janction Capital Flow

Net InflowJCTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Janction

Trade Janction (JCT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Janction price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JCT/USDT
$0.002172
$0.002172$0.002172
+0.60%
2.38M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

JCT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JCT
JCT
USD
USD

1 JCT = 0.002172 USD