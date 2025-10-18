What is SKX (SKX)

The SKX token issued by S&PanaX Co., Ltd. serves as the native currency used on the SKX platform. This platform is primarily divided into communication spaces and a shopping mall, providing users with spaces to engage, share information, and participate in various activities. Specifically, in the SKX shopping mall, users receive rewards for contributing information or participating in activities, which are provided in SKX tokens. These tokens can then be used within the shopping mall for purchases of goods and services, serving as a form of payment. Furthermore, by collaborating with affiliated businesses, the platform aims to expand the utility of SKX tokens, offering users additional benefits and opportunities. The SKX token issued by S&PanaX Co., Ltd. serves as the native currency used on the SKX platform. This platform is primarily divided into communication spaces and a shopping mall, providing users with spaces to engage, share information, and participate in various activities. Specifically, in the SKX shopping mall, users receive rewards for contributing information or participating in activities, which are provided in SKX tokens. These tokens can then be used within the shopping mall for purchases of goods and services, serving as a form of payment. Furthermore, by collaborating with affiliated businesses, the platform aims to expand the utility of SKX tokens, offering users additional benefits and opportunities.

SKX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SKX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SKX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SKX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SKX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SKX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SKX (SKX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SKX (SKX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SKX.

Check the SKX price prediction now!

SKX (SKX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SKX (SKX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SKX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SKX (SKX)

Looking for how to buy SKX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SKX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SKX to Local Currencies

Try Converter

SKX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SKX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SKX How much is SKX (SKX) worth today? The live SKX price in USD is 0.4884 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SKX to USD price? $ 0.4884 . Check out The current price of SKX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SKX? The market cap for SKX is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SKX? The circulating supply of SKX is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SKX? SKX achieved an ATH price of 2.9071059942900916 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SKX? SKX saw an ATL price of 0.012645799433479828 USD . What is the trading volume of SKX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SKX is $ 490.55K USD . Will SKX go higher this year? SKX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SKX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

SKX (SKX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-19 17:50:26 Industry Updates Crypto market sentiment moves out of "extreme fear" zone, Fear and Greed Index currently at 29 10-19 14:26:41 Industry Updates Crypto market trades sideways, total market cap currently at $3.723 trillion 10-19 04:16:21 Industry Updates Public Chain Activity Ranking for the Past 7 Days: Solana Maintains First Place 10-18 16:36:53 Industry Updates Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 23, still in the extreme fear zone 10-18 09:33:00 Industry Updates 24-hour global liquidations rise to $1.02 billion, Bitcoin hits lowest price since early July 10-17 19:52:08 Industry Updates Global risk aversion demand surges due to non-performing loan issues at two U.S. banks

Hot News

Karma Coin (KARMA): A Digital Currency With a Heart

MEXC x Elliptic, Waspadai Modus Penipuan Kripto yang Semakin Canggih