SKX Price(SKX)
-0.33%
+3.50%
-31.21%
-31.21%
SKX (SKX) real-time price is $ 0.4884. Over the past 24 hours, SKX traded between a low of $ 0.36666 and a high of $ 0.59018, showing active market volatility. SKX's all-time high price is $ 2.9071059942900916, while its all-time low price is $ 0.012645799433479828.
In terms of short-term performance, SKX has changed by -0.33% over the past hour, +3.50% over 24 hours, and -31.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
No.3749
0.00%
MATIC
The current Market Cap of SKX is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 490.55K. The circulating supply of SKX is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.84M.
Track the price changes of SKX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0165159
|+3.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00699
|+1.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.47027
|+2,593.87%
|90 Days
|$ +0.46388
|+1,891.84%
Today, SKX recorded a change of $ +0.0165159 (+3.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00699 (+1.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, SKX saw a change of $ +0.47027 (+2,593.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.46388 (+1,891.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SKX (SKX)?
Check out the SKX Price History page now.
The SKX token issued by S&PanaX Co., Ltd. serves as the native currency used on the SKX platform. This platform is primarily divided into communication spaces and a shopping mall, providing users with spaces to engage, share information, and participate in various activities. Specifically, in the SKX shopping mall, users receive rewards for contributing information or participating in activities, which are provided in SKX tokens. These tokens can then be used within the shopping mall for purchases of goods and services, serving as a form of payment. Furthermore, by collaborating with affiliated businesses, the platform aims to expand the utility of SKX tokens, offering users additional benefits and opportunities.
SKX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SKX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SKX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SKX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SKX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
How much will SKX (SKX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SKX (SKX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SKX.
Check the SKX price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of SKX (SKX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SKX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy SKX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SKX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
For a more in-depth understanding of SKX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|10-19 17:50:26
|Industry Updates
Crypto market sentiment moves out of "extreme fear" zone, Fear and Greed Index currently at 29
|10-19 14:26:41
|Industry Updates
Crypto market trades sideways, total market cap currently at $3.723 trillion
|10-19 04:16:21
|Industry Updates
Public Chain Activity Ranking for the Past 7 Days: Solana Maintains First Place
|10-18 16:36:53
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 23, still in the extreme fear zone
|10-18 09:33:00
|Industry Updates
24-hour global liquidations rise to $1.02 billion, Bitcoin hits lowest price since early July
|10-17 19:52:08
|Industry Updates
Global risk aversion demand surges due to non-performing loan issues at two U.S. banks
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 SKX = 0.4884 USD
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee