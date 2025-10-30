IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get IShares Gold Trust price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much IAUON will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of IShares Gold Trust % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $74.56 $74.56 $74.56 -0.86% USD Actual Prediction IShares Gold Trust Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, IShares Gold Trust could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 74.56 in 2025. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, IShares Gold Trust could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 78.2880 in 2026. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of IAUON is $ 82.2024 with a 10.25% growth rate. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of IAUON is $ 86.3125 with a 15.76% growth rate. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IAUON in 2029 is $ 90.6281 along with 21.55% growth rate. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IAUON in 2030 is $ 95.1595 along with 27.63% growth rate. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of IShares Gold Trust could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 155.0048. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of IShares Gold Trust could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 252.4866. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 74.56 0.00%

2026 $ 78.2880 5.00%

2027 $ 82.2024 10.25%

2028 $ 86.3125 15.76%

2029 $ 90.6281 21.55%

2030 $ 95.1595 27.63%

2031 $ 99.9175 34.01%

2032 $ 104.9134 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 110.1590 47.75%

2034 $ 115.6670 55.13%

2035 $ 121.4503 62.89%

2036 $ 127.5229 71.03%

2037 $ 133.8990 79.59%

2038 $ 140.5940 88.56%

2039 $ 147.6237 97.99%

2040 $ 155.0048 107.89% Show More Short Term IShares Gold Trust Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 74.56 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 74.5702 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 74.6314 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 74.8664 0.41% IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for IAUON on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $74.56 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for IAUON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $74.5702 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for IAUON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $74.6314 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for IAUON is $74.8664 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current IShares Gold Trust Price Statistics Current Price $ 74.56$ 74.56 $ 74.56 Price Change (24H) -0.86% Market Cap $ 8.91M$ 8.91M $ 8.91M Circulation Supply 119.51K 119.51K 119.51K Volume (24H) $ 58.39K$ 58.39K $ 58.39K Volume (24H) -- The latest IAUON price is $ 74.56. It has a 24-hour change of -0.86%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.39K. Furthermore, IAUON has a circulating supply of 119.51K and a total market capitalization of $ 8.91M. View Live IAUON Price

IShares Gold Trust Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on IShares Gold Trust live price page, the current price of IShares Gold Trust is 74.55USD. The circulating supply of IShares Gold Trust(IAUON) is 0.00 IAUON , giving it a market capitalization of $8.91M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.00% $ -0.680000 $ 75.96 $ 73.81

7 Days -0.03% $ -2.5900 $ 79.74 $ 73.23

30 Days 0.03% $ 2.2099 $ 82.59 $ 71.5 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, IShares Gold Trust has shown a price movement of $-0.680000 , reflecting a -0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, IShares Gold Trust was trading at a high of $79.74 and a low of $73.23 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.03% . This recent trend showcases IAUON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, IShares Gold Trust has experienced a 0.03% change, reflecting approximately $2.2099 to its value. This indicates that IAUON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete IShares Gold Trust price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full IAUON Price History

How Does IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Prediction Module Work? The IShares Gold Trust Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of IAUON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for IShares Gold Trust over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of IAUON, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of IShares Gold Trust. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of IAUON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of IAUON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of IShares Gold Trust.

Why is IAUON Price Prediction Important?

IAUON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is IAUON worth investing now? According to your predictions, IAUON will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of IAUON next month? According to the IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) price prediction tool, the forecasted IAUON price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 IAUON cost in 2026? The price of 1 IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) today is $74.56 . According to the prediction module above, IAUON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of IAUON in 2027? IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 IAUON by 2027. What is the estimated price target of IAUON in 2028? According to your price prediction input, IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of IAUON in 2029? According to your price prediction input, IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 IAUON cost in 2030? The price of 1 IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) today is $74.56 . According to the prediction module above, IAUON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the IAUON price prediction for 2040? IShares Gold Trust (IAUON) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 IAUON by 2040. Sign Up Now