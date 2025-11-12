Hemi (HEMI) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 32.40M
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 977.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 331.50M
All-Time High:
$ 0.19469
All-Time Low:
$ 0.015350458365510373
Current Price:
$ 0.03315
Hemi (HEMI) Information

Powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hemi is a modular network for superior scaling, security, and interoperability. While other projects approach Bitcoin and Ethereum as ecosystem silos, limiting the potential of both, Hemi views them as components of a single supernetwork. This unlocks new levels of programmability, portability, and potential for Bitcoin DeFi and so much more. Hemi was co-founded by Jeff Garzik (former Bitcoin core developer) and Max Sanchez (inventor of the Proof-of-Proof consensus protocol), and is surrounded by a team of renowned blockchain engineers, strategic partners and investors.

Official Website:
https://hemi.xyz
Whitepaper:
https://hemi.xyz/whitepaper
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xeb964a1a6fab73b8c72a0d15c7337fa4804f484d

Hemi (HEMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hemi (HEMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HEMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HEMI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy