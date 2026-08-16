Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis Today The Hedera Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HBAR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hedera's analysis below. Sign Up

Hedera (HBAR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07901 -- +19.18% +12.90% -8.20%

Hedera Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hedera across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.07905 0.07902 R2 0.07902 0.079 R1 0.079 0.07899 PP 0.07897 0.07897 S1 0.07895 0.07895 S2 0.07892 0.07894 S3 0.0789 0.07892

Hedera Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.07M $12.97 M $12.90 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 3-Day Active Buys $10.85 M 3-Day Active Sells $10.77 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.47M 7-Day Active Buys $36.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $36.59 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Hedera Capital Flow Net Inflow HBARUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.06 M 0.08 2026-08-25 -$3.50 M 0.08 2026-08-24 -$0.76 M 0.08 2026-08-23 $0.88 M 0.08 2026-08-22 $1.61 M 0.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Hedera (HBAR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hedera price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HBAR / USDT $0.07901 $0.07901 $0.07901 -1.32% 8.76M (USDT) Trade HBAR / USDC $0.07908 $0.07908 $0.07908 -1.29% 1.14M (USDT) Trade