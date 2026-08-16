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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hedera, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hedera, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis Today

Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis Today

The Hedera Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HBAR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hedera's analysis below.

Hedera (HBAR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07901--+19.18%+12.90%-8.20%
Know more about Hedera Price

Hedera Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hedera across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07905
0.07902
R2
0.07902
0.079
R1
0.079
0.07899
PP
0.07897
0.07897
S1
0.07895
0.07895
S2
0.07892
0.07894
S3
0.0789
0.07892

Hedera Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.07M
$12.97 M
$12.90 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.08M
3-Day Active Buys
$10.85 M
3-Day Active Sells
$10.77 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.47M
7-Day Active Buys
$36.12 M
7-Day Active Sells
$36.59 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hedera Capital Flow

Net InflowHBARUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.06 M0.08
2026-08-25-$3.50 M0.08
2026-08-24-$0.76 M0.08
2026-08-23$0.88 M0.08
2026-08-22$1.61 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hedera

Trade Hedera (HBAR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hedera price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HBAR/USDT
$0.07901
$0.07901$0.07901
-1.32%
8.76M (USDT)
HBAR/USDC
$0.07908
$0.07908$0.07908
-1.29%
1.14M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HBAR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HBAR
HBAR
USD
USD

1 HBAR = 0.07901 USD