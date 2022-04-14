Handy (HANDY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Handy (HANDY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Handy (HANDY) Information HANDY is a blockchain-based game platform that provides various services and contents in DeFi, NFT, P2E, and more. HANDY currently provides these two great services HandyPick and King of Planets. HANDY will have more services later and expand its ecosystem continuously. Official Website: https://handypick.io/ Whitepaper: https://handypick.io/download/Handy_Whitepaper_ver.1.5_EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x8bbe1a2961B41340468D0548c2cd5B7DFA9b684c Buy HANDY Now!

Handy (HANDY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Handy (HANDY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.17M $ 2.17M $ 2.17M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 945.97M $ 945.97M $ 945.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.98M $ 22.98M $ 22.98M All-Time High: $ 0.13265 $ 0.13265 $ 0.13265 All-Time Low: $ 0.000179943687838329 $ 0.000179943687838329 $ 0.000179943687838329 Current Price: $ 0.0022977 $ 0.0022977 $ 0.0022977 Learn more about Handy (HANDY) price

Handy (HANDY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Handy (HANDY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HANDY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HANDY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HANDY's tokenomics, explore HANDY token's live price!

