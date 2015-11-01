Ethereum Classic (ETC) Technical Analysis Today The Ethereum Classic Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ETC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ethereum Classic's analysis below. Sign Up

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $7.84 -- +28.52% +11.04% -8.74%

Ethereum Classic Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethereum Classic across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 19 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 7.8456 7.8443 R2 7.8443 7.8435 R1 7.8436 7.843 PP 7.8423 7.8423 S1 7.8416 7.8415 S2 7.8403 7.841 S3 7.8396 7.8403

Ethereum Classic Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.18M $11.51 M $11.33 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.37M 3-Day Active Buys $7.22 M 3-Day Active Sells $7.59 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.19M 7-Day Active Buys $17.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $17.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ethereum Classic Capital Flow Net Inflow ETCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 7.90 2026-08-25 $0.16 M 7.93 2026-08-24 -$0.05 M 7.75 2026-08-23 $1.11 M 7.91 2026-08-22 -$2.41 M 7.82 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Ethereum Classic (ETC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ethereum Classic price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ETC / USDT $7.85 $7.85 $7.85 -0.75% 30.84K (USDT) Trade ETC / USDC $7.839 $7.839 $7.839 -1.14% 7.16K (USDT) Trade ETC / BTC $0.00009924 $0.00009924 $0.00009924 -0.44% 1.35K (USDT) Trade