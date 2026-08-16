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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MULTIVERSX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MULTIVERSX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Technical Analysis Today

MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Technical Analysis Today

The MULTIVERSX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EGLD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MULTIVERSX's analysis below.

MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$3.489--+27.56%+23.72%-8.12%
Know more about MULTIVERSX Price

MULTIVERSX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MULTIVERSX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
3.4876
3.4873
R2
3.4873
3.4869
R1
3.4866
3.4867
PP
3.4863
3.4863
S1
3.4856
3.4859
S2
3.4853
3.4857
S3
3.4846
3.4853

MULTIVERSX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.25M
$6.35 M
$6.10 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.49 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.50 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

MULTIVERSX Capital Flow

Net InflowEGLDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M3.48
2026-08-25-$0.05 M3.53
2026-08-24-$0.02 M3.56
2026-08-23$0.26 M3.55
2026-08-22$0.08 M3.27

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about MULTIVERSX

Trade MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EGLD/USDT
$3.49
$3.49$3.49
-1.13%
26.16K (USDT)
EGLD/USDC
$3.49
$3.49$3.49
-1.13%
15.21K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EGLD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EGLD
EGLD
USD
USD

1 EGLD = 3.489 USD