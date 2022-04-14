MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MULTIVERSX (EGLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Information Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized. Official Website: https://multiversx.com/ Whitepaper: https://files.multiversx.com/multiversx-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.multiversx.com/ Buy EGLD Now!

MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MULTIVERSX (EGLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 457.97M $ 457.97M $ 457.97M Total Supply: $ 31.42M $ 31.42M $ 31.42M Circulating Supply: $ 28.48M $ 28.48M $ 28.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 505.17M $ 505.17M $ 505.17M All-Time High: $ 237 $ 237 $ 237 All-Time Low: $ 6.54362957 $ 6.54362957 $ 6.54362957 Current Price: $ 16.08 $ 16.08 $ 16.08 Learn more about MULTIVERSX (EGLD) price

MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EGLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EGLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EGLD's tokenomics, explore EGLD token's live price!

How to Buy EGLD Interested in adding MULTIVERSX (EGLD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EGLD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy EGLD on MEXC now!

MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Price History Analyzing the price history of EGLD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore EGLD Price History now!

EGLD Price Prediction Want to know where EGLD might be heading? Our EGLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EGLD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!