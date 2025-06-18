What is LayerEdge (EDGEN)

LayerEdge is building the world's first people-powered zk verification layer, edgenOS. With over 1 million users, we are democratizing blockchain verification while leveraging Bitcoin's unparalleled security foundation.

LayerEdge Price Prediction

LayerEdge Price History

LayerEdge (EDGEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LayerEdge (EDGEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy LayerEdge (EDGEN)

EDGEN to Local Currencies

1 EDGEN to VND ₫ 264.2026 1 EDGEN to AUD A$ 0.0154616 1 EDGEN to GBP ￡ 0.0074296 1 EDGEN to EUR € 0.0086344 1 EDGEN to USD $ 0.01004 1 EDGEN to MYR RM 0.0425696 1 EDGEN to TRY ₺ 0.3967808 1 EDGEN to JPY ¥ 1.4567036 1 EDGEN to RUB ₽ 0.7880396 1 EDGEN to INR ₹ 0.8665524 1 EDGEN to IDR Rp 164.5901376 1 EDGEN to KRW ₩ 13.7722696 1 EDGEN to PHP ₱ 0.570774 1 EDGEN to EGP ￡E. 0.5031044 1 EDGEN to BRL R$ 0.0551196 1 EDGEN to CAD C$ 0.0136544 1 EDGEN to BDT ৳ 1.2272896 1 EDGEN to NGN ₦ 15.493728 1 EDGEN to UAH ₴ 0.4169612 1 EDGEN to VES Bs 1.02408 1 EDGEN to PKR Rs 2.8441312 1 EDGEN to KZT ₸ 5.2074468 1 EDGEN to THB ฿ 0.326802 1 EDGEN to TWD NT$ 0.2965816 1 EDGEN to AED د.إ 0.0368468 1 EDGEN to CHF Fr 0.0081324 1 EDGEN to HKD HK$ 0.0787136 1 EDGEN to MAD .د.م 0.0914644 1 EDGEN to MXN $ 0.1906596

LayerEdge Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LayerEdge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LayerEdge What is the price of LayerEdge (EDGEN) today? The live price of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is 0.01004 USD . What is the market cap of LayerEdge (EDGEN)? The current market cap of LayerEdge is $ 1.77M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EDGEN by its real-time market price of 0.01004 USD . What is the circulating supply of LayerEdge (EDGEN)? The current circulating supply of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is 176.00M USD . What was the highest price of LayerEdge (EDGEN)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is 0.04498 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LayerEdge (EDGEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is $ 260.03K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

