LayerEdge (EDGEN) Information LayerEdge is building the world's first people-powered zk verification layer, edgenOS. With over 1 million users, we are democratizing blockchain verification while leveraging Bitcoin's unparalleled security foundation. Official Website: https://www.layeredge.io Whitepaper: https://github.com/Layer-Edge/Whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xAa9806c938836627Ed1a41Ae871c7E1889AE02Ca Buy EDGEN Now!

LayerEdge (EDGEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LayerEdge (EDGEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.39M $ 1.39M $ 1.39M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 176.00M $ 176.00M $ 176.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.92M $ 7.92M $ 7.92M All-Time High: $ 0.04498 $ 0.04498 $ 0.04498 All-Time Low: $ 0.006328566966050231 $ 0.006328566966050231 $ 0.006328566966050231 Current Price: $ 0.007922 $ 0.007922 $ 0.007922 Learn more about LayerEdge (EDGEN) price

LayerEdge (EDGEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LayerEdge (EDGEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDGEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDGEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDGEN's tokenomics, explore EDGEN token's live price!

