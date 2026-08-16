dYdX (DYDX) Technical Analysis Today The dYdX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DYDX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about dYdX's analysis below. Sign Up

dYdX (DYDX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.11734 -- +14.45% -6.16% -30.84%

DYdX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DYdX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 14 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 0 Neutral 7 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 7 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1176 0.1175 R2 0.1175 0.1174 R1 0.1174 0.1174 PP 0.1173 0.1173 S1 0.1172 0.1172 S2 0.1171 0.1172 S3 0.117 0.1171

DYdX Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.73M $12.57 M $14.29 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.40 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.43 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $1.95 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.99 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DYdX Capital Flow Net Inflow DYDXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.12 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 0.12 2026-08-24 -$0.12 M 0.12 2026-08-23 $0.03 M 0.12 2026-08-22 $0.08 M 0.12 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade dYdX (DYDX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live dYdX price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DYDX / USDT $0.11734 $0.11734 $0.11734 +0.04% 1.01M (USDT) Trade DYDX / USDC $0.11738 $0.11738 $0.11738 +0.31% 453.56K (USDT) Trade