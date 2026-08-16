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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DYdX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DYdX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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dYdX (DYDX) Technical Analysis Today

dYdX (DYDX) Technical Analysis Today

The dYdX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DYDX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about dYdX's analysis below.

dYdX (DYDX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.11734--+14.45%-6.16%-30.84%
Know more about dYdX Price

DYdX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DYdX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 2
Neutral 14
Buy 10
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 0Neutral 7Buy 7
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 2Neutral 7Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1176
0.1175
R2
0.1175
0.1174
R1
0.1174
0.1174
PP
0.1173
0.1173
S1
0.1172
0.1172
S2
0.1171
0.1172
S3
0.117
0.1171

DYdX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.73M
$12.57 M
$14.29 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.40 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.43 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.95 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.99 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DYdX Capital Flow

Net InflowDYDXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.12
2026-08-25$0.03 M0.12
2026-08-24-$0.12 M0.12
2026-08-23$0.03 M0.12
2026-08-22$0.08 M0.12

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about dYdX

Trade dYdX (DYDX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live dYdX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DYDX/USDT
$0.11734
$0.11734$0.11734
+0.04%
1.01M (USDT)
DYDX/USDC
$0.11738
$0.11738$0.11738
+0.31%
453.56K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DYDX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DYDX
DYDX
USD
USD

1 DYDX = 0.11734 USD