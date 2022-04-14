dYdX (DYDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dYdX (DYDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dYdX (DYDX) Information DeFi trading platform dYdX is launching a governance token. DYDX enables a robust ecosystem around governance, rewards, and staking — each designed to drive future growth and decentralization of dYdX, resulting in a better experience for users. Official Website: https://dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed Whitepaper: https://docs.dydx.community/dydx-token-migration/start-here/introduction Block Explorer: https://www.mintscan.io/dydx/

dYdX (DYDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dYdX (DYDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 456.10M $ 456.10M $ 456.10M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 753.51M $ 753.51M $ 753.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 605.30M $ 605.30M $ 605.30M All-Time High: $ 30.003 $ 30.003 $ 30.003 All-Time Low: $ 0.41678738699944223 $ 0.41678738699944223 $ 0.41678738699944223 Current Price: $ 0.6053 $ 0.6053 $ 0.6053 Learn more about dYdX (DYDX) price

dYdX (DYDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dYdX (DYDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DYDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DYDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DYDX's tokenomics, explore DYDX token's live price!

