Curve (CRV) Technical Analysis Today The Curve Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CRV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Curve's analysis below. Sign Up

Curve (CRV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3198 -- +32.47% +55.31% +45.89%

Curve Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Curve across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 17 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3198 0.3198 R2 0.3198 0.3197 R1 0.3197 0.3197 PP 0.3197 0.3197 S1 0.3196 0.3196 S2 0.3196 0.3196 S3 0.3195 0.3196

Curve Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 2.49M $18.11 M $15.62 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.30M 3-Day Active Buys $4.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $4.49 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.31M 7-Day Active Buys $18.53 M 7-Day Active Sells $18.84 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Curve Capital Flow Net Inflow CRVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.08 M 0.32 2026-08-25 -$0.64 M 0.32 2026-08-24 $0.16 M 0.33 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.33 2026-08-22 -$1.42 M 0.34 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Curve (CRV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Curve price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CRV / USDT $0.3197 $0.3197 $0.3197 -0.89% 2.82M (USDT) Trade CRV / USDC $0.3198 $0.3198 $0.3198 -0.86% 174.13K (USDT) Trade CRV / ETH $0.00012949 $0.00012949 $0.00012949 -0.20% 20.47K (USDT) Trade