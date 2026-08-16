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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Curve, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Curve, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Curve (CRV) Technical Analysis Today

Curve (CRV) Technical Analysis Today

The Curve Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CRV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Curve's analysis below.

Curve (CRV) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.3198--+32.47%+55.31%+45.89%
Know more about Curve Price

Curve Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Curve across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 5
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 5Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.3198
0.3198
R2
0.3198
0.3197
R1
0.3197
0.3197
PP
0.3197
0.3197
S1
0.3196
0.3196
S2
0.3196
0.3196
S3
0.3195
0.3196

Curve Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
2.49M
$18.11 M
$15.62 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.30M
3-Day Active Buys
$4.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$4.49 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.31M
7-Day Active Buys
$18.53 M
7-Day Active Sells
$18.84 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Curve Capital Flow

Net InflowCRVUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.08 M0.32
2026-08-25-$0.64 M0.32
2026-08-24$0.16 M0.33
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.33
2026-08-22-$1.42 M0.34

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Curve

Trade Curve (CRV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Curve price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CRV/USDT
$0.3197
$0.3197$0.3197
-0.89%
2.82M (USDT)
CRV/USDC
$0.3198
$0.3198$0.3198
-0.86%
174.13K (USDT)
CRV/ETH
$0.00012949
$0.00012949$0.00012949
-0.20%
20.47K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CRV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CRV
CRV
USD
USD

1 CRV = 0.3197 USD