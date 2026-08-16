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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Core DAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Core DAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Core DAO (CORE) Technical Analysis Today

Core DAO (CORE) Technical Analysis Today

The Core DAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CORE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Core DAO's analysis below.

Core DAO (CORE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02521--+25.67%+40.52%-20.48%
Know more about Core DAO Price

Core DAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Core DAO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 4
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0252
0.02519
R2
0.02519
0.02519
R1
0.02519
0.02519
PP
0.02518
0.02518
S1
0.02518
0.02518
S2
0.02517
0.02518
S3
0.02517
0.02517

Core DAO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$5.64 M
$5.83 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.23 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.23 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.27 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.28 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Core DAO Capital Flow

Net InflowCOREUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-25-$0.05 M0.03
2026-08-24-$0.05 M0.03
2026-08-23-$0.17 M0.03
2026-08-22-$0.12 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Core DAO

Trade Core DAO (CORE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Core DAO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CORE/USDT
$0.02519
$0.02519$0.02519
+0.76%
3.31M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CORE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CORE
CORE
USD
USD

1 CORE = 0.02521 USD