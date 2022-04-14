Core DAO (CORE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Core DAO (CORE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Core DAO (CORE) Information Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called "Satoshi Plus" which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma. Official Website: https://www.coredao.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.coredao.org/core-white-paper-v1.0.5/ Block Explorer: https://scan.coredao.org/

Core DAO (CORE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Core DAO (CORE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 551.05M Total Supply: $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 1.01B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.15B All-Time High: $ 30.003 All-Time Low: $ 0.34324412364907425 Current Price: $ 0.5474

Core DAO (CORE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Core DAO (CORE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CORE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CORE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CORE's tokenomics, explore CORE token's live price!

