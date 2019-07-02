Chiliz (CHZ) Technical Analysis Today The Chiliz Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CHZ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Chiliz's analysis below. Sign Up

Chiliz (CHZ) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01432 -- +20.13% +1.92% -61.38%

Chiliz Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Chiliz across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 22 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01435 0.01434 R2 0.01434 0.01434 R1 0.01434 0.01434 PP 0.01433 0.01433 S1 0.01433 0.01433 S2 0.01432 0.01433 S3 0.01432 0.01432

Chiliz Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.51M $6.61 M $6.10 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.63 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.67 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.20M 7-Day Active Buys $2.26 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.46 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Chiliz Capital Flow Net Inflow CHZUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.16 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.15 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Chiliz (CHZ) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Chiliz price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CHZ / USDT $0.01435 $0.01435 $0.01435 +0.06% 5.32M (USDT) Trade CHZ / USDC $0.01435 $0.01435 $0.01435 +0.06% 3.86M (USDT) Trade