Celer Network (CELR) Technical Analysis Today The Celer Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CELR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Celer Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Celer Network (CELR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002308 -- +15.40% +40.81% -5.69%

Celer Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Celer Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002305 0.002304 R2 0.002304 0.002304 R1 0.002304 0.002304 PP 0.002303 0.002303 S1 0.002303 0.002303 S2 0.002302 0.002303 S3 0.002302 0.002302

Celer Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.38M $5.16 M $5.53 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.17 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.16 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Celer Network Capital Flow Net Inflow CELRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.02 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Celer Network (CELR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Celer Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CELR / USDT $0.002307 $0.002307 $0.002307 +0.74% 25.65M (USDT) Trade