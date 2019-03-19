Celer Network (CELR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Celer Network (CELR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Celer Network (CELR) Information
Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.
Official Website: https://www.celer.network/#
Whitepaper: https://im-docs.celer.network/developer/celer-im-overview
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4f9254c83eb525f9fcf346490bbb3ed28a81c667

Celer Network (CELR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 60.10M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 7.78B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 77.21M
All-Time High: $ 0.1985
All-Time Low: $ 0.00101410762651
Current Price: $ 0.007721

Celer Network (CELR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Celer Network (CELR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of CELR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CELR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

