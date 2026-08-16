PancakeSwap (CAKE) Technical Analysis Today The PancakeSwap Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CAKE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about PancakeSwap's analysis below. Sign Up

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.741 -- +17.16% +23.65% +24.00%

PancakeSwap Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of PancakeSwap across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.7401 1.74 R2 1.74 1.7398 R1 1.7397 1.7397 PP 1.7396 1.7396 S1 1.7393 1.7394 S2 1.7392 1.7393 S3 1.7389 1.7392

PancakeSwap Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.01M $3.32 M $3.31 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.83 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.80 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $3.77 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.81 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. PancakeSwap Capital Flow Net Inflow CAKEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 1.74 2026-08-25 $0.06 M 1.74 2026-08-24 -$0.18 M 1.77 2026-08-23 -$0.21 M 1.74 2026-08-22 $0.44 M 1.69 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade PancakeSwap (CAKE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live PancakeSwap price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CAKE / USDT $1.74 $1.74 $1.74 -0.11% 313.03K (USDT) Trade CAKE / USDC $1.742 $1.742 $1.742 -0.11% 30.57K (USDT) Trade