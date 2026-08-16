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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on PancakeSwap, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on PancakeSwap, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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PancakeSwap (CAKE) Technical Analysis Today

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Technical Analysis Today

The PancakeSwap Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CAKE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about PancakeSwap's analysis below.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.741--+17.16%+23.65%+24.00%
Know more about PancakeSwap Price

PancakeSwap Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of PancakeSwap across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 2
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.7401
1.74
R2
1.74
1.7398
R1
1.7397
1.7397
PP
1.7396
1.7396
S1
1.7393
1.7394
S2
1.7392
1.7393
S3
1.7389
1.7392

PancakeSwap Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.01M
$3.32 M
$3.31 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.83 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.80 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.77 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.81 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

PancakeSwap Capital Flow

Net InflowCAKEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M1.74
2026-08-25$0.06 M1.74
2026-08-24-$0.18 M1.77
2026-08-23-$0.21 M1.74
2026-08-22$0.44 M1.69

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about PancakeSwap

Trade PancakeSwap (CAKE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live PancakeSwap price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CAKE/USDT
$1.74
$1.74$1.74
-0.11%
313.03K (USDT)
CAKE/USDC
$1.742
$1.742$1.742
-0.11%
30.57K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CAKE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CAKE
CAKE
USD
USD

1 CAKE = 1.741 USD