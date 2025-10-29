The live Openverse Network price today is 15.06 USD. Track real-time BTG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BTG price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Openverse Network price today is 15.06 USD. Track real-time BTG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BTG price trend easily at MEXC now.

Openverse Network Price(BTG)

$15.059
-4.87%1D
Openverse Network (BTG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:57:38 (UTC+8)

Openverse Network (BTG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 14.958
24H Low
$ 15.977
24H High

$ 14.958
$ 15.977
$ 18.80127296990911
$ 3.477213386513058
-0.11%

-4.87%

-4.59%

-4.59%

Openverse Network (BTG) real-time price is $ 15.06. Over the past 24 hours, BTG traded between a low of $ 14.958 and a high of $ 15.977, showing active market volatility. BTG's all-time high price is $ 18.80127296990911, while its all-time low price is $ 3.477213386513058.

In terms of short-term performance, BTG has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, -4.87% over 24 hours, and -4.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Openverse Network (BTG) Market Information

No.709

$ 28.61M
$ 382.75K
$ 301.20M
1.90M
20,000,000
20,000,000
9.50%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Openverse Network is $ 28.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 382.75K. The circulating supply of BTG is 1.90M, with a total supply of 20000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 301.20M.

Openverse Network (BTG) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Openverse Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.77092-4.87%
30 Days$ +13.56+904.00%
60 Days$ +13.56+904.00%
90 Days$ +13.56+904.00%
Openverse Network Price Change Today

Today, BTG recorded a change of $ -0.77092 (-4.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Openverse Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +13.56 (+904.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Openverse Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BTG saw a change of $ +13.56 (+904.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Openverse Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +13.56 (+904.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Openverse Network (BTG)?

Check out the Openverse Network Price History page now.

What is Openverse Network (BTG)

Openverse Network is a Layer 0 hub network based on blockchain technology. Building upon existing blockchain frameworks, it introduces the concept of a “fully open protocol-based cross-chain” system. It aims to “make the transfer of value (tokens/NFTs/messages) between different blockchains and the traditional Internet as simple as sending an email. ”

Openverse Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Openverse Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BTG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Openverse Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Openverse Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Openverse Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Openverse Network (BTG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Openverse Network (BTG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Openverse Network.

Check the Openverse Network price prediction now!

Openverse Network (BTG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Openverse Network (BTG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Openverse Network (BTG)

Looking for how to buy Openverse Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Openverse Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BTG to Local Currencies

Openverse Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Openverse Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Openverse Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Openverse Network

How much is Openverse Network (BTG) worth today?
The live BTG price in USD is 15.06 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BTG to USD price?
The current price of BTG to USD is $ 15.06. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Openverse Network?
The market cap for BTG is $ 28.61M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BTG?
The circulating supply of BTG is 1.90M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BTG?
BTG achieved an ATH price of 18.80127296990911 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BTG?
BTG saw an ATL price of 3.477213386513058 USD.
What is the trading volume of BTG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BTG is $ 382.75K USD.
Will BTG go higher this year?
BTG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BTG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:57:38 (UTC+8)

