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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitcoin Cash Node, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitcoin Cash Node, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Technical Analysis Today

Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Technical Analysis Today

The Bitcoin Cash Node Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BCH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitcoin Cash Node's analysis below.

Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$266.4--+30.39%+24.13%-22.47%
Know more about Bitcoin Cash Node Price

Bitcoin Cash Node Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin Cash Node across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 1
Buy 12
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
266.52
266.47
R2
266.47
266.4318
R1
266.42
266.4082
PP
266.37
266.37
S1
266.32
266.3318
S2
266.27
266.3082
S3
266.2199
266.27

Bitcoin Cash Node Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.13M
$15.65 M
$15.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.53M
3-Day Active Buys
$6.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$5.53 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.49M
7-Day Active Buys
$35.33 M
7-Day Active Sells
$35.82 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bitcoin Cash Node Capital Flow

Net InflowBCHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$2.06 M269.00
2026-08-24$1.38 M274.20
2026-08-23$0.75 M273.20
2026-08-22-$1.60 M275.40
2026-08-21$9.02 M287.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bitcoin Cash Node

Trade Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitcoin Cash Node price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BCH/USDT
$266.3
$266.3$266.3
-0.96%
16.00K (USDT)
BCH/USDC
$266.1
$266.1$266.1
-0.92%
116.73 (USDT)
BCH/BTC
$0.00337
$0.00337$0.00337
-0.35%
37.80 (USDT)
BCH/USD1
$266.4
$266.4$266.4
-1.00%
200.08 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BCH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BCH
BCH
USD
USD

1 BCH = 266.4 USD