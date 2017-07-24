Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Technical Analysis Today The Bitcoin Cash Node Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BCH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitcoin Cash Node's analysis below. Sign Up

Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $266.4 -- +30.39% +24.13% -22.47%

Bitcoin Cash Node Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin Cash Node across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 266.52 266.47 R2 266.47 266.4318 R1 266.42 266.4082 PP 266.37 266.37 S1 266.32 266.3318 S2 266.27 266.3082 S3 266.2199 266.27

Bitcoin Cash Node Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.13M $15.65 M $15.78 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.53M 3-Day Active Buys $6.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $5.53 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.49M 7-Day Active Buys $35.33 M 7-Day Active Sells $35.82 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bitcoin Cash Node Capital Flow Net Inflow BCHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 -$2.06 M 269.00 2026-08-24 $1.38 M 274.20 2026-08-23 $0.75 M 273.20 2026-08-22 -$1.60 M 275.40 2026-08-21 $9.02 M 287.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.