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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Axie Infinity, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Axie Infinity, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Axie Infinity (AXS) Technical Analysis Today

Axie Infinity (AXS) Technical Analysis Today

The Axie Infinity Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AXS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Axie Infinity's analysis below.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.9601--+13.93%+7.22%-17.51%
Know more about Axie Infinity Price

Axie Infinity Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Axie Infinity across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.9598
0.9595
R2
0.9595
0.9593
R1
0.9593
0.9592
PP
0.959
0.959
S1
0.9588
0.9588
S2
0.9585
0.9587
S3
0.9583
0.9585

Axie Infinity Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.76M
$9.91 M
$10.67 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.35 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.38 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.64 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.66 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Axie Infinity Capital Flow

Net InflowAXSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.98
2026-08-24$0.18 M0.98
2026-08-23$0.19 M1.01
2026-08-22$0.28 M0.99
2026-08-21-$0.08 M1.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Axie Infinity

Trade Axie Infinity (AXS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Axie Infinity price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AXS/USDT
$0.9601
$0.9601$0.9601
-1.68%
74.82K (USDT)
AXS/USDC
$0.9606
$0.9606$0.9606
-1.47%
56.91K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AXS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AXS
AXS
USD
USD

1 AXS = 0.9601 USD