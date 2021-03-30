Axie Infinity (AXS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Axie Infinity (AXS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Axie Infinity (AXS) Information Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. Official Website: https://axieinfinity.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.axieinfinity.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HysWcbHiYY9888pHbaqhwLYZQeZrcQMXKQWRqS7zcPK5 Buy AXS Now!

Axie Infinity (AXS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Axie Infinity (AXS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 412.32M $ 412.32M $ 412.32M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 166.39M $ 166.39M $ 166.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 165.523 $ 165.523 $ 165.523 All-Time Low: $ 0.12343134 $ 0.12343134 $ 0.12343134 Current Price: $ 2.478 $ 2.478 $ 2.478 Learn more about Axie Infinity (AXS) price

Axie Infinity (AXS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Axie Infinity (AXS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AXS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AXS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AXS's tokenomics, explore AXS token's live price!

