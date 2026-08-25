ApeCoin (APE) Technical Analysis Today The ApeCoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into APE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ApeCoin's analysis below. Sign Up

ApeCoin (APE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1426 -- +15.18% -1.11% +4.31%

ApeCoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ApeCoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1428 0.1427 R2 0.1427 0.1427 R1 0.1427 0.1427 PP 0.1426 0.1426 S1 0.1426 0.1426 S2 0.1425 0.1426 S3 0.1425 0.1425

ApeCoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.37M $18.90 M $19.27 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.08M 3-Day Active Buys $1.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.18 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $3.76 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.78 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ApeCoin Capital Flow Net Inflow APEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 -$0.12 M 0.14 2026-08-24 -$0.33 M 0.15 2026-08-23 $0.11 M 0.15 2026-08-22 $0.07 M 0.14 2026-08-21 $0.08 M 0.14 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ApeCoin (APE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ApeCoin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume APE / USDT $0.1426 $0.1426 $0.1426 -1.09% 1.22M (USDT) Trade APE / USDC $0.14291 $0.14291 $0.14291 -0.75% 174.10K (USDT) Trade