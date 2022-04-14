ApeCoin (APE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ApeCoin (APE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ApeCoin (APE) Information APE is an ERC-20 token released by the ApeCoin DAO that serves as the governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem. Token holders can submit and vote on proposals for the DAO’s Ecosystem Fund allocations, governance rules, projects, partnerships, and beyond. Official Website: http://apecoin.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4d224452801aced8b2f0aebe155379bb5d594381 Buy APE Now!

Market Cap: $ 462.73M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 752.65M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 614.80M
All-Time High: $ 50
All-Time Low: $ 0.3544842084576708
Current Price: $ 0.6148

ApeCoin (APE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ApeCoin (APE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APE's tokenomics, explore APE token's live price!

