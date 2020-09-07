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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Alchemy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Alchemy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Alchemy (ACH) Technical Analysis Today

Alchemy (ACH) Technical Analysis Today

The Alchemy Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ACH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Alchemy's analysis below.

Alchemy (ACH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.005032--+18.81%+18.81%-23.19%
Know more about Alchemy Price

Alchemy Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Alchemy across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 1
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.005033
0.005031
R2
0.005031
0.00503
R1
0.00503
0.00503
PP
0.005029
0.005029
S1
0.005027
0.005027
S2
0.005026
0.005027
S3
0.005025
0.005026

Alchemy Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.50M
$5.35 M
$6.85 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.65 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.70 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Alchemy Capital Flow

Net InflowACHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$0.14 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.09 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.11 M0.00
2026-08-21$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Alchemy

Trade Alchemy (ACH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Alchemy price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACH/USDT
$0.005027
$0.005027$0.005027
+0.23%
10.77M (USDT)
ACH/USDC
$0.005027
$0.005027$0.005027
+0.27%
10.87M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ACH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ACH
ACH
USD
USD

1 ACH = 0.005032 USD