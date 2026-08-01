8lends Price Today

The live 8lends (8LNDS) price today is $ 0.01827199, with a 3.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current 8LNDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01827199 per 8LNDS.

8lends currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 807,855, with a circulating supply of 44.21M 8LNDS. During the last 24 hours, 8LNDS traded between $ 0.01752671 (low) and $ 0.01872627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01872643, while the all-time low was $ 0.01444463.

In short-term performance, 8LNDS moved -0.32% in the last hour and +13.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.27K.

8lends (8LNDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 807.86K$ 807.86K $ 807.86K Volume (24H) $ 19.27K$ 19.27K $ 19.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.83M$ 1.83M $ 1.83M Circulation Supply 44.21M 44.21M 44.21M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 8lends is $ 807.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.27K. The circulating supply of 8LNDS is 44.21M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.83M.