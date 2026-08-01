8lends Price (8LNDS)
The live 8lends (8LNDS) price today is $ 0.01827199, with a 3.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current 8LNDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01827199 per 8LNDS.
8lends currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 807,855, with a circulating supply of 44.21M 8LNDS. During the last 24 hours, 8LNDS traded between $ 0.01752671 (low) and $ 0.01872627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01872643, while the all-time low was $ 0.01444463.
In short-term performance, 8LNDS moved -0.32% in the last hour and +13.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.27K.
The current Market Cap of 8lends is $ 807.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.27K. The circulating supply of 8LNDS is 44.21M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.83M.
-0.32%
+3.80%
+13.88%
+13.88%
In 2040, the price of 8lends could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
8lends is a decentralized peer-to-business (P2B) platform that connects Web3 investors with real-world businesses seeking funding. The platform utilizes blockchain technology to record transactions and investor-related activities on-chain, providing transparency and traceability.
8lends operates on the Base blockchain and incorporates both traditional and blockchain-based infrastructure. Financial guarantees and investment collateral are managed through Maclear AG, while transaction records and investor payment data are maintained on-chain.
The 8LNDS token serves as the utility token of the 8lends ecosystem. It is integrated into the platform's reward mechanisms and is used within various ecosystem functions. The token model incorporates buyback, burn, and minting mechanisms that support token circulation management.
The 8LNDS token also provides access to certain platform features and services. Liquidity for the token is planned to be provided by the project at launch.
The project focuses on facilitating blockchain-based access to funding opportunities involving real-world businesses through a transparent and asset-backed investment framework.
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What is 8lends trading right now?
Current price: $0.01827199, with a price movement of 3.80% over the last 24 hours.
Is 8LNDS attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the 8lends market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about 8LNDS?
With 44213787.12901976 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does 8lends compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of $0.01872643 and ATL of $0.01444463 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is 8lends being traded today?
It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate 8lends's long-term viability.
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