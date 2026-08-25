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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on 1INCH, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on 1INCH, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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1INCH (1INCH) Technical Analysis Today

1INCH (1INCH) Technical Analysis Today

The 1INCH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into 1INCH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about 1INCH's analysis below.

1INCH (1INCH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.09041--+8.34%+6.99%+3.16%
Know more about 1INCH Price

1INCH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of 1INCH across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 2
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.09043
0.09041
R2
0.09041
0.09039
R1
0.09038
0.09038
PP
0.09036
0.09036
S1
0.09033
0.09034
S2
0.09031
0.09033
S3
0.09028
0.09031

1INCH Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.60M
$2.54 M
$1.94 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.38 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.36 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

1INCH Capital Flow

Net Inflow1INCHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-24-$0.20 M0.09
2026-08-23-$0.13 M0.09
2026-08-22-$0.41 M0.09
2026-08-21-$0.21 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about 1INCH

Trade 1INCH (1INCH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live 1INCH price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
1INCH/USDT
$0.09041
$0.09041$0.09041
-0.29%
637.20K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

1INCH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

1INCH
1INCH
USD
USD

1 1INCH = 0.09041 USD