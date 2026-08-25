1INCH (1INCH) Technical Analysis Today The 1INCH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into 1INCH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about 1INCH's analysis below. Sign Up

1INCH (1INCH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.09041 -- +8.34% +6.99% +3.16%

1INCH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of 1INCH across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 2 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.09043 0.09041 R2 0.09041 0.09039 R1 0.09038 0.09038 PP 0.09036 0.09036 S1 0.09033 0.09034 S2 0.09031 0.09033 S3 0.09028 0.09031

1INCH Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.60M $2.54 M $1.94 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.38 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.36 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. 1INCH Capital Flow Net Inflow 1INCHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.09 2026-08-24 -$0.20 M 0.09 2026-08-23 -$0.13 M 0.09 2026-08-22 -$0.41 M 0.09 2026-08-21 -$0.21 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade 1INCH (1INCH) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live 1INCH price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume 1INCH / USDT $0.09041 $0.09041 $0.09041 -0.29% 637.20K (USDT) Trade