1INCH (1INCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 1INCH (1INCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

1INCH (1INCH) Information The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit. Official Website: https://1inch.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.1inch.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AjkPkq3nsyDe1yKcbyZT7N4aK4Evv9om9tzhQD3wsRC Buy 1INCH Now!

1INCH (1INCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 1INCH (1INCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 369.06M $ 369.06M $ 369.06M Total Supply: $ 1.50B $ 1.50B $ 1.50B Circulating Supply: $ 1.40B $ 1.40B $ 1.40B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 396.75M $ 396.75M $ 396.75M All-Time High: $ 8.3 $ 8.3 $ 8.3 All-Time Low: $ 0.1494993160665512 $ 0.1494993160665512 $ 0.1494993160665512 Current Price: $ 0.2645 $ 0.2645 $ 0.2645 Learn more about 1INCH (1INCH) price

1INCH (1INCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 1INCH (1INCH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1INCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1INCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1INCH's tokenomics, explore 1INCH token's live price!

How to Buy 1INCH Interested in adding 1INCH (1INCH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 1INCH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy 1INCH on MEXC now!

1INCH (1INCH) Price History Analyzing the price history of 1INCH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore 1INCH Price History now!

1INCH Price Prediction Want to know where 1INCH might be heading? Our 1INCH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 1INCH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!