Curve (CRV) トケノミクス
Curve (CRV) 情報
Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.
Curve (CRV) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Curve (CRV) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Curve (CRV) の詳細なトークン構造
CRV トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Launch & Inflation:
CRV was launched on August 12, 2020, as an ERC-20 token. The token follows a piecewise linear inflation schedule, wherein new tokens are issued at a rate that reduces by approximately 15.9% per year. This schedule is implemented via mining epochs, and the initial supply at launch was about 1.273 billion CRV (roughly 42% of the planned maximum supply of ~3.03 billion).
- Ongoing Distribution:
The majority of new tokens are distributed to liquidity providers supporting Curve's protocol. The inflation is tracked and distributed through liquidity gauge contracts, which measure users' liquidity and participation in specific pools.
- Longevity:
Token emissions are scheduled for gradual release over ~300 years, making CRV’s inflation profile among the most gradual in DeFi. The rate of new CRV minted per day was around two million during the first year, with the rate steadily decreasing in subsequent years.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution:
The breakdown at launch:
- Liquidity Providers: ~1.88 billion CRV (62% of total) over time.
- Core Team: ~801 million CRV (~26.4%), vested linearly over four years.
- Shareholders (Team & Investors): ~909 million CRV (30% total).
- Employees: ~90.9 million CRV (~3%), vested over two years.
- Community/Early Users: Minor allocations to bootstrap decentralized participation and reward early adoption.
- Supply Schedule:
The community receives the largest proportion, emphasizing decentralization, while allocations to the team, employees, and investors are governed by predefined, long-term vesting schedules.
- Vesting and Unlocks:
- Core Team: Four-year linear vest starting August 13, 2020.
- Employees: Two-year linear vest.
- Investors: Vesting in line with core team schedule. As of October 2021, the projected total supply by August 2026 is about 2.27 billion CRV, plateauing with incremental increases thereafter.
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanism
- Governance:
CRV is built around a vote-escrowed model: users can lock their CRV into the protocol and receive veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV), granting voting power and other privileges within the DAO. Holders of veCRV can:
- Vote on governance proposals (protocol upgrades, parameter adjustments, emission schedules)
- Direct CRV rewards across Curve’s various liquidity pools (via gauge voting)
- Liquidity Mining & Boosting:
- CRV is distributed as rewards to liquidity providers.
- Users who lock CRV to obtain veCRV can boost their CRV earnings (up to 2.5x) compared to non-locked participants.
- Over half the circulating supply is typically locked (>53% as of 2022), demonstrating strong user commitment.
- Protocol Fees:
veCRV holders receive 50% of all trading fees generated by Curve Finance (as 3CRV tokens, representing a stablecoin pool). Fees also include borrowing and stabilization sources.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- Vote-Escrow (veCRV) System:
- CRV holders can lock up their tokens for a minimum of 1 week up to 4 years.
- The amount of veCRV received is proportional to both the quantity of CRV locked and the duration; maximum veCRV is awarded only for full four-year locks.
- Once locked, CRV cannot be withdrawn before the lock period expires.
- The veCRV balance linearly decays to zero as expiry approaches.
- Stakeholder Commitment:
- As of 2022, the average lock duration is about 3.56 years.
- The vote-escrow system creates both a governance flywheel and strong supply constraints.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Supply Decay
- Team/Employee/Investor Unlocks:
- Core team and employee tokens are subject to linear vesting, ensuring minimal risk of large, abrupt unlock events.
- Unlocks are distributed block-by-block over years, limiting market shock.
- Emission Reductions:
- As annual token inflation drops (via the epoch schedule), the amount of new CRV entering the market consistently declines, reinforcing supply scarcity over time.
6. Implications, Dynamics, and Recent Trends
- Governance Game:
- The veCRV model pioneered “governance power as product,” making voting rights and rewards a centerpiece of DeFi competition.
- Other protocols (e.g., Convex Finance) have emerged to aggregate veCRV, enhance user yield, and facilitate “governance wars.”
- Ecosystem Interdependence:
- Activity or disruptions in CRV markets, such as major founder or whale liquidations, have ripple effects across other DeFi protocols reliant on Curve (e.g., Inverse Finance), highlighting CRV’s systemic role.
- Market Observations:
- Token supply unlocks for CRV are historically moderate, with aggressive cliffs rare. This is intentionally designed to avoid destabilizing events and foster confidence in long-term value accrual.
Summary Table: CRV Tokenomics Overview
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Piecewise linear; inflation down ~15.9% YoY; 300-year full emission
|Max/Target Supply
|~3.03 billion CRV
|Key Allocations
|62% Liquidity Providers, ~26.4% Core Team, 3% Employees, 30% Shareholders
|Vesting/Unlocks
|Core team: 4 years linear, Employees: 2 years linear
|Lockup (veCRV)
|1 week–4 years, non-redeemable before expiry, decaying veCRV balance
|Usage
|Governance, boosted LP rewards, protocol fee sharing
|Supply Locked
|~54% locked (2022); average 3.56 years lock duration
|Incentives
|Trading fee sharing, boosted LP APY, voting-directed emissions
|Fee Recipients
|veCRV holders (50% of protocol fees)
Conclusion & Strategic Reflection
Curve’s CRV tokenomics combine a slow issuance curve, deep-vested team allocations, and a robust vote-escrow model to foster community alignment and protocol longevity. The strong incentives for long-term lockup and active governance have made CRV’s system one of the most emulated in DeFi, powering not only Curve but also a broader ecosystem of governance and “bribe” markets. This structure, while not immune to navigational challenges (as seen during major liquidation events), enables resilience and maintains Curve’s position as a foundational DeFi protocol.
Note: For the latest details, emission data, governance mechanisms, and any recent protocol amendments, always consult the official Curve documentation and Messari Research archives.
Curve (CRV) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Curve (CRV) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CRV トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CRV トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CRV のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CRV トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
