DEEPSPACE מחיר (DPS)
+0.73%
-4.12%
-1.26%
-1.26%
DEEPSPACE (DPS) המחיר בזמן אמת של הוא $0.00593888. במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, DPS נסחר בטווח שבין שפל של $ 0.00589566 לבין שיא של $ 0.00623137, מה שמעיד על תנודתיות פעילה בשוק. DPSהשיא ההיסטורי של המחיר הוא $ 0.874276, בעוד שהשפל ההיסטורי שלו הוא $ 0.
מבחינת ביצועים לטווח קצר, DPS השתנה ב +0.73% במהלך השעה האחרונה, -4.12% במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, ו-1.26% ב-7 הימים האחרונים. זה מספק לך סקירה מהירה של מגמות המחיר האחרונות והדינמיקה של השוק ב-MEXC.
שווי השוק הנוכחי של DEEPSPACE הוא $ 439.68K, עם נפח מסחר ב-24 השעות האחרונות של --. ההיצע במחזור של DPS הוא 74.13M, עם היצע כולל של 89106492.48835506. שוויו המדולל המלא (FDV) הוא $ 528.51K.
במהלך היום, השינוי במחיר של DEEPSPACEל USDהיה $ -0.000255315690124234.
ב-30 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלDEEPSPACE ל USDהיה . $ -0.0004298549.
ב-60 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלDEEPSPACE ל USDהיה $ +0.0000687425.
ב-90 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר של DEEPSPACEל USDהיה $ -0.000641417947481279.
|תְקוּפָה
|לשנות (USD)
|לשנות (%)
|הַיוֹם
|$ -0.000255315690124234
|-4.12%
|30 ימים
|$ -0.0004298549
|-7.23%
|60 ימים
|$ +0.0000687425
|+1.16%
|90 ימים
|$ -0.000641417947481279
|-9.74%
DEEPSPACE is an immersive space exploration strategy game. Engage in the DEEPSPACE universe by using $DPS, the in-game currency, and trading unique, upgradeable smart NFTs as you navigate through the cosmos with your fleet of ships! Prepare to explore, harvest, race, and battle your way across the DEEPSPACE universe! DEEPSPACE - Outpost One A key feature of DEEPSPACE is the Outpost. The Outpost serves as a decentralized exchange hub where you can buy, sell, and trade your ships, cores, and other upgradeable Smart NFTs with fellow explorers. Use the marketplace to build limited edition ships and acquire other valuable collectible assets. Expand your fleet to enhance your exploration, harvesting, racing, and combat capabilities throughout the DEEPSPACE universe! Players can exchange land, weapons, spacecraft, and other items in the marketplace to aid their exploration of the game world. As players advance in the game and grow their ship fleet, they can enhance their gameplay experience. The custom decentralized app (dapp) marketplace is integrated with the rest of the DEEPSPACE (DPS) platform, allowing for seamless connections between players looking to trade items and further their progress in the game. Ship modifications, both temporary and permanent, can be transacted on the marketplace. DEEPSPACE - Game Game assets such as ships and equipment are blockchain NFTs, giving gamers full ownership of their in-game assets. Players can mint their own starships or purchase from the proprietary NFT marketplace, and choose up to 4 ships from their fleet to begin exploring, engaging, and discovering planets, places, and other players within the 3D space-based universe. Racing and Track Builder In addition to exploration and combat, DEEPSPACE features exhilarating racing mechanics! Players can participate in high-speed races across various cosmic tracks. The innovative track builder allows you to create your own custom racetracks, designing loops, jumps, and obstacles to challenge yourself and your friends. Share your tracks with the community and compete for the fastest times! Starship Archetypes Four starship archetypes allow you to explore the universe openly, engage in combat, or mine resources: 1. Fighters - Ships with state-of-the-art weapon technology. 2. Tank - Ships designed for managing enemy engagements, longevity, and withstanding damage. 3. Mining - Ships specially engineered for efficient resource collection. 4. Support - Ships focused on utility and boosting the capabilities of your other ships. Each ship has its own benefits in the form of 8 different stats: attack, special attack, shields, special defense, speed, luck, mining, and health. Players can apply permanent and temporary modifications as they play. Modifications allow for many added battle benefits, situational adaptability, and other stat improvements. Temporary modifications give players single-use bonuses during gameplay with specific uses and unique outcomes. Resource mining allows players to gather raw materials, like ore, for ship or property add-ons and modifications. Mined materials enable you to customize your ships, creating a unique experience for every player. Battles and Challenges Battles occur frequently within the game and can take one of two forms: 1. Player vs Player (PvP) - PvP allows players to battle against each other for prizes, leaderboard placement, and bragging rights. 2. Player-vs-Enemy (PvE) - PvE involves battling Non-Playable Characters (NPCs; i.e., game-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) players) throughout the game as a mechanism for winning rewards and enhancing your gameplay experience. Dive into the DEEPSPACE universe today and embark on your adventure filled with exploration, racing, and epic battles!
MEXC היא בורסת המטבעות הקריפטוגרפית המובילה שאמינה על ידי למעלה מ-10 מיליון משתמשים ברחבי העולם. היא ידועה כבורסה עם מבחר האסימונים הרחב ביותר, רישומי האסימונים המהירים ביותר ודמי המסחר הנמוכים ביותר בשוק. הצטרף עכשיו ל-MEXC כדי לחוות נזילות ברמה הגבוהה ביותר והעמלות התחרותיות ביותר בשוק!
כמה יהיה DEEPSPACE (DPS) שווה USD מחר, בשבוע הבא או בחודש הבא? כמה עשויים להיות DEEPSPACE (DPS) שווים הנכסים שלך בשנת 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — או אפילו בעוד 10 או 20 שנה מהיום? השתמש בכלי חיזוי המחירים שלנו כדי לבדוק תחזיות לטווח הקצר ולטווח הארוך עבור DEEPSPACE.
בדוק את DEEPSPACE תחזית המחיר עכשיו!
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של DEEPSPACE (DPS) יכולה לספק תובנה עמוקה יותר לגבי הערך לטווח הארוך ופוטנציאל הצמיחה שלו. מהאופן שבו האסימונים מופצים ועד לאופן שבו מתנהל ההיצע, הטוקנומיקה חושפת את המבנה המרכזי של כלכלת הפרויקט. למדו על DPS הטוקנומיקה הנרחבת של האסימון עכשיו!
|זְמַן (UTC+8)
|סוּג
|מֵידָע
|08-25 09:45:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, חיסולים בכל השוק הגיעו ל-628 מיליון דולר, כאשר יותר מ-130,000 סוחרים חוסלו
|08-25 05:44:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
ביטקוין "פתיל" יורד זמנית מתחת ל-112,000$
|08-24 19:48:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
נתח השוק של Bitcoin יורד ל-58.23%, מגיע לשפל חדש מאז ינואר השנה
|08-24 03:20:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
סך שווי שוק הקריפטו חוזר מעל 4 טריליון דולר, עם עלייה של 3.8% ב-24 שעות
|08-24 02:09:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
מטבעות אלטרנטיביים מובילים מציגים ביצועים מעורבים, OKB יורד ב-2.31% בשעה האחרונה, בעוד BIO עולה ב-13.68% בשעה האחרונה
|08-24 02:00:00
|תובנות מומחים
פאוול: שינוי במאזן הסיכונים עשוי לדרוש התאמת מדיניות
מחירי מטבעות קריפטו נתונים לסיכוני שוק גבוהים ולתנודתיות מחירים. כדאי להשקיע בפרויקטים ובמוצרים שאתם מכירים ובהם אתם מבינים את הסיכונים הכרוכים בכך. עליך לשקול היטב את ניסיון ההשקעה שלך, המצב הפיננסי, יעדי ההשקעה וסובלנות הסיכון שלך ולהתייעץ עם יועץ פיננסי בלתי תלוי לפני ביצוע השקעה כלשהי. אין לראות בחומר זה ייעוץ פיננסי. ביצועי העבר אינם אינדיקטור אמין לביצועים עתידיים. ערך ההשקעה שלך יכול לרדת וגם לעלות, וייתכן שלא תקבל בחזרה את הסכום שהשקעת. אתה האחראי הבלעדי להחלטות ההשקעה שלך. MEXC אינה אחראית לכל הפסדים שאתה עלול להיגרם לך. למידע נוסף, עיין בתנאי השימוש ובאזהרת הסיכון שלנו. שים לב גם שהנתונים הקשורים למטבע הקריפטו המוזכר לעיל המוצג כאן (כגון המחיר הנוכחי שלו) מבוססים על מקורות צד שלישי. הם מוצגים לך על בסיס "כמות שהם" ולמטרות מידע בלבד, ללא ייצוג או אחריות מכל סוג שהוא. גם קישורים המסופקים לאתרי צד שלישי אינם בשליטת MEXC. MEXC אינה אחראית לאמינות ולדיוק של אתרי צד שלישי כאלה ולתכנים שלהם.