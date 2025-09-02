Solv and Chainlink integrate Proof of Reserve into SolvBTC

Solv Protocol and Chainlink have launched a new feed that combines the market price with the on-chain verification of BTC reserves for SolvBTC, with a redemption rate anchored to the collateral and price limits designed to reduce manipulations. According to data collected by Chainlink Data, the SolvBTC feeds show public timestamps and updates accessible from the mainnet since the announcement. Industry analysts note that the PoR+price model can directly impact over 2 billion dollars in tokenized BTC, reducing the likelihood of depeg during market stress. By monitoring the official pages (Solv and Chainlink Data), it is possible to verify the operational status of the feeds on Ethereum and BOB in real-time. Solv Protocol shows data on its Bitcoin reserves collateralizing SolvBTC. Source: Solv Transparency SolvBTC: what has been launched and where it is active The new SolvBTC‑BTC feed combines the traditional exchange rate with the verification of reserves Bitcoin recorded on-chain. Unlike common price oracles, the value is anchored to the underlying collateral, enhancing transparency and consistency at the time of redemption. An interesting aspect is the immediate availability of data for public consultation. Ethereum mainnet: the Proof of Reserve (PoR) feed of SolvBTC is accessible with verifiable data and time-stamps. BOB network: the SolvBTC/BTC feed is operational for on‑chain pricing. Cross‑chain expansion: further integrations are in preparation, aiming to standardize the PoR + price model across multiple networks. Why it impacts the price of SolvBTC The feed directly integrates reserve coverage into the price calculation. This way, the redemption rate reflects not only the market spot price but also the actual availability of the BTC held, reducing possible misalignments between theoretical value and the value actually redeemable. It should be noted that the effect is particularly significant during times of volatility. How the Protection Mechanism Works The logic of…