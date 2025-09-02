Sonic Labs secures approval for $200M US TradFi expansion
The post Sonic Labs secures approval for $200M US TradFi expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sonic Labs has earned near-unanimous community approval to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens to expand into the U.S. market, including creating a proposed exchange-traded product and a Nasdaq-listed investment vehicle. The community vote closed Sunday, recording 99.99% support from 105 participating wallets. Plus, with over 700 million tokens involved, the proposal comfortably met the S token participation quorum. After the vote, Sonic shared on X, saying, “Sonic is coming. Governance passed. Stay tuned.” Sonic revealed plans to launch Sonic USA LLC Sonic plans to back a Nasdaq-listed PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) vehicle with S tokens worth $100 million, plus another $50 million will fund an ETP (Exchange Traded Product) on the S token, which will be custodied by BitGo. According to the company, the ETP is set to be issued by a prominent regulated ETF issuer with significant assets under management. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, BitGo is one of the largest crypto custody firms in the U.S. But its services go beyond storage—clients can also borrow, lend, and trade directly on the platform. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, from January to June, BitGo’s assets under management reportedly surged from $60 billion to $100 billion. The company attributes this growth to stronger regulatory frameworks and rising crypto adoption. Early investors, including Goldman Sachs, DRW Holdings, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners, now find themselves eyeing a potential public exit. The company recently filed for an IPO confidentially, just as crypto markets continue to climb and Washington finally acknowledges the industry’s presence. To advance their strategic interests in the United States, Sonic is also establishing Sonic USA LLC, led by New York employees who will lead the firm’s activities in Washington, D.C., and more broadly in finance. So far, its recently opened office…
