PumpFun's Platform Engages Yet Faces Financial Loss

The post PumpFun’s Platform Engages Yet Faces Financial Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The memecoin launchpad PumpFun experienced remarkable user engagement in August, boasting over 1.3 million active addresses. However, amid this vigorous activity, users collectively suffered significant monetary setbacks, with recorded losses amounting to $66 million. Continue Reading:PumpFun’s Platform Engages Yet Faces Financial Loss Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/pumpfuns-platform-engages-yet-faces-financial-loss
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/02 00:43
Crypto News: Has The Altcoin Rotation Begun?

The post Crypto News: Has The Altcoin Rotation Begun? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The altcoin market cap is testing the edge of record territory, with prices consolidating just below all-time highs. This is often a make-or-break zone: either prices break out into new territory or face rejection before another pullback. Right now, the charts show consolidation, which in past cycles has been the calm before a bigger move. …
CoinPedia 2025/09/02 00:41
Established Altcoin Name Changes in Early 2025 Expands to the US! $150 Million Proposal Approved!

The post Established Altcoin Name Changes in Early 2025 Expands to the US! $150 Million Proposal Approved! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Sonic (S) community has approved a $150 million token issuance to expand into the US. According to The Block, the Sonic (S) community, formerly known as Fantom, has approved Sonic Labs’ $150 million token issuance proposal to expand into the US market. The August 20 proposal, titled “US Expansion and Traditional Finance Adoption,” was approved with 99.9% approval. The plan includes designing a $50 million exchange-traded fund (ETF), creating a $100 million treasury of Sonic tokens to be listed on Nasdaq, and establishing a Sonic USA entity in New York. At this point, the proposal included a plan to partner with a top-tier ETF provider to launch a regulated ETF tracking the company’s native S token. The Sonic team also announced that it will establish Sonic USA LLC, establishing a US-based CEO and team in New York to facilitate TradFi plans and manage engagement in Washington, D.C. In this regard, the team will use 150 million S tokens (worth $47.7 million) to launch Sonic USA. It was stated that the necessary custody transactions for the plans included in the offer will be carried out by BitGo. Sonic Labs described the proposal as a necessary measure to secure exchange listings, increase competition and introduce a deflationary mechanism. The S token, which experienced a huge surge with the approval of the proposal, later gave back most of its gains and continues to trade at $0.3. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/established-altcoin-name-changes-in-early-2025-expands-to-the-us-150-million-proposal-approved/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/02 00:40
Sonic Labs secures approval for $200M US TradFi expansion

The post Sonic Labs secures approval for $200M US TradFi expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sonic Labs has earned near-unanimous community approval to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens to expand into the U.S. market, including creating a proposed exchange-traded product and a Nasdaq-listed investment vehicle. The community vote closed Sunday, recording 99.99% support from 105 participating wallets. Plus, with over 700 million tokens involved, the proposal comfortably met the S token participation quorum. After the vote, Sonic shared on X, saying, “Sonic is coming. Governance passed. Stay tuned.” Sonic revealed plans to launch Sonic USA LLC Sonic plans to back a Nasdaq-listed PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) vehicle with S tokens worth $100 million, plus another $50 million will fund an ETP (Exchange Traded Product) on the S token, which will be custodied by BitGo. According to the company, the ETP is set to be issued by a prominent regulated ETF issuer with significant assets under management.   Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, BitGo is one of the largest crypto custody firms in the U.S. But its services go beyond storage—clients can also borrow, lend, and trade directly on the platform. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, from January to June, BitGo’s assets under management reportedly surged from $60 billion to $100 billion. The company attributes this growth to stronger regulatory frameworks and rising crypto adoption. Early investors, including Goldman Sachs, DRW Holdings, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners, now find themselves eyeing a potential public exit. The company recently filed for an IPO confidentially, just as crypto markets continue to climb and Washington finally acknowledges the industry’s presence. To advance their strategic interests in the United States, Sonic is also establishing Sonic USA LLC, led by New York employees who will lead the firm’s activities in Washington, D.C., and more broadly in finance. So far, its recently opened office…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/02 00:39
Crypto adoption in Central Europe: How Poland, Czechia, and Hungary are building Web3 ecosystems

Poland, Czechia, and Hungary are steadily establishing themselves as key players in Europe’s blockchain and crypto landscape. With growing developer communities, more venture funding, and gradually clearer regulations, Central Europe is starting to emerge as a promising hub for Web3…
Crypto.news 2025/09/02 00:38
Solv and Chainlink integrate Proof of Reserve into SolvBTC

The post Solv and Chainlink integrate Proof of Reserve into SolvBTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solv Protocol and Chainlink have launched a new feed that combines the market price with the on-chain verification of BTC reserves for SolvBTC, with a redemption rate anchored to the collateral and price limits designed to reduce manipulations. According to data collected by Chainlink Data, the SolvBTC feeds show public timestamps and updates accessible from the mainnet since the announcement. Industry analysts note that the PoR+price model can directly impact over 2 billion dollars in tokenized BTC, reducing the likelihood of depeg during market stress. By monitoring the official pages (Solv and Chainlink Data), it is possible to verify the operational status of the feeds on Ethereum and BOB in real-time. Solv Protocol shows data on its Bitcoin reserves collateralizing SolvBTC. Source: Solv Transparency SolvBTC: what has been launched and where it is active The new SolvBTC‑BTC feed combines the traditional exchange rate with the verification of reserves Bitcoin recorded on-chain. Unlike common price oracles, the value is anchored to the underlying collateral, enhancing transparency and consistency at the time of redemption. An interesting aspect is the immediate availability of data for public consultation. Ethereum mainnet: the Proof of Reserve (PoR) feed of SolvBTC is accessible with verifiable data and time-stamps. BOB network: the SolvBTC/BTC feed is operational for on‑chain pricing. Cross‑chain expansion: further integrations are in preparation, aiming to standardize the PoR + price model across multiple networks. Why it impacts the price of SolvBTC The feed directly integrates reserve coverage into the price calculation. This way, the redemption rate reflects not only the market spot price but also the actual availability of the BTC held, reducing possible misalignments between theoretical value and the value actually redeemable. It should be noted that the effect is particularly significant during times of volatility. How the Protection Mechanism Works The logic of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/02 00:38
Ethereum Foundation Sunsets Holesky Testnet as Fusaka Upgrade Looms

The Ethereum Foundation announced Holesky testnet will shut down following critical failures during Pectra testing that led to the launch of Hoodi testnet. The post Ethereum Foundation Sunsets Holesky Testnet as Fusaka Upgrade Looms appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/02 00:38
Crypto Inflows Reach $2.48B as Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin in August

TLDR Crypto inflows reached $2.48 billion last week, with Ethereum attracting the majority of the capital. Ethereum outpaced Bitcoin with $1.4 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin saw a net outflow of $301 million in August. The total crypto inflows for August amounted to $4.37 billion, pushing year-to-date inflows to $35.5 billion. Ethereum’s growth continues to [...] The post Crypto Inflows Reach $2.48B as Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin in August appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/02 00:36
Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings De-Risk Its Bond Market Play

The post Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings De-Risk Its Bond Market Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Strategy (earlier MicroStrategy) backs its bonds with a substantial Bitcoin collateral buffer. Equity holders continue to get leveraged Bitcoin exposure via MSTR. Is Strategy creating a new playbook for corporate finance? Market observers are optimistic about Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), as it’s converting its Bitcoin treasury into a financing engine that’s providing bondholders with an unusually low-risk, high-yield investment option. At the same time, the company also offers equity investors leveraged exposure to Bitcoin via its NASDAQ-listed stock, MSTR. Bitcoin’s potential role in shaping the future of credit and equity markets could turn out to be a historic shift in corporate finance. How Strategy’s (formerly MicroStrategy) Bond Issuance Reinforces Its Bitcoin Play To put things in perspective, Strategy’s bonds are backed by an over-collateralized Bitcoin reserve. This helps the company provide superior safety and yield compared to traditional corporate debt. It’s worth noting that each bond or preferred share is backed by Bitcoin at a roughly 5:1 ratio. Thus, for every dollar of debt issued, about five dollars of Bitcoin value stands behind it. This 500% collateral coverage far exceeds the backing of typical corporate bonds, drastically lowering default risk. In fact, the firm could even cover the interest payouts on its 10% coupon bonds for hundreds of years using its Bitcoin reserves. This is precisely why ratings observers have compared these instruments to “near-investment-grade” quality in terms of credit strength. Earlier this year, Strategy raised $2.5 billion in a single preferred stock offering that pays a 9% dividend, using the proceeds to buy 21,000 more BTC. That issuance alone accounted for a significant share of all US public fundraising at the time. In total, roughly 15% of the entire US IPO market in 2025 (year-to-date) has consisted of Strategy selling these Bitcoin-backed debt products to further stockpile Bitcoin.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/02 00:36
Niall Horan's Album Returns Thanks To A 28,000% Sales Gain

The post Niall Horan’s Album Returns Thanks To A 28,000% Sales Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather returns at No. 3 on the Top Album Sales and Vinyl Albums charts with 11,700 copies sold, up more than 28,000% week-over-week. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: Niall Horan attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2023 at Wembley Stadium on June 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s been a little more than two years since Niall Horan last released his latest album The Show, and it’s now been more than half a decade since his sophomore solo set Heartbreak Weather was unveiled. That poppy project produced a number of hits for the former One Direction singer and fans continue to love it to this day. Horan recently released an anniversary edition of the set to celebrate its fifth birthday, and his following purchased large quantities of the title, turning it into a bestseller once more in America. Niall Horan’s Massive Sales Spike Before Horan re-released Heartbreak Weather the project was selling under 100 copies a week in the United States. That’s not an unusual performance for a years-old collection, even from one of the most famous musicians in pop today. After the special edition dropped, Heartbreak Weather sold 11,700 copies in the country. That figure is up more than 28,000% from the period prior, according to numbers shared by Luminate. Niall Horan’s Second Top 10 Title All those purchases help Horan score his second career top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart, where Heartbreak Weather opens at number 3. The Show debuted at No. 1 in the summer of 2023, while Flicker and Live from Spotify Studios missed the highest tier as they spent a single turn at Nos. 13 and 17, respectively. Heartbreak Weather Returns to the Sales List Heartbreak Weather returns in the same position to the Top…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/02 00:33
