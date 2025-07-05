Precio de Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2)
Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) cotiza actualmente en 0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 753.99K USD. El precio de DOGSHIT2 a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de DOGSHIT2 a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de DOGSHIT2.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Dog shit going nowhere a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Dog shit going nowhere a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Dog shit going nowhere a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Dog shit going nowhere a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-7.05%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|+351.46%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|+234.07%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Dog shit going nowhere: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.01%
-7.05%
-18.76%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Entender la tokenómica de Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de DOGSHIT2!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 DOGSHIT2 a VND
₫--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a AUD
A$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a GBP
￡--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a EUR
€--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a USD
$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a MYR
RM--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a TRY
₺--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a JPY
¥--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a RUB
₽--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a INR
₹--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a IDR
Rp--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a KRW
₩--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a PHP
₱--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a BRL
R$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a CAD
C$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a BDT
৳--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a NGN
₦--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a UAH
₴--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a VES
Bs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a CLP
$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a PKR
Rs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a KZT
₸--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a THB
฿--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a TWD
NT$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a AED
د.إ--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a CHF
Fr--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a HKD
HK$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a MAD
.د.م--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a MXN
$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a PLN
zł--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a RON
лв--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a SEK
kr--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a BGN
лв--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a HUF
Ft--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a CZK
Kč--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a KWD
د.ك--
|1 DOGSHIT2 a ILS
₪--