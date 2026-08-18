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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pyth Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pyth Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Pyth Network (PYTH) Technical Analysis Today

Pyth Network (PYTH) Technical Analysis Today

The Pyth Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PYTH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pyth Network's analysis below.

Pyth Network (PYTH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03803---10.35%-21.14%-4.50%
Know more about Pyth Network Price

Pyth Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pyth Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 8
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 8
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03799
0.03798
R2
0.03798
0.03797
R1
0.03797
0.03797
PP
0.03796
0.03796
S1
0.03795
0.03795
S2
0.03794
0.03795
S3
0.03793
0.03794

Pyth Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.24M
$7.55 M
$7.80 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.11M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.92 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.20 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.19 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Pyth Network Capital Flow

Net InflowPYTHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.16 M0.04
2026-08-17$0.03 M0.04
2026-08-16-$0.06 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.16 M0.04
2026-08-14-$0.06 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Pyth Network

Trade Pyth Network (PYTH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pyth Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PYTH/USDT
$0.03802
$0.03802$0.03802
-2.81%
4.68M (USDT)
PYTH/USDC
$0.03799
$0.03799$0.03799
-2.81%
1.40M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PYTH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PYTH
PYTH
USD
USD

1 PYTH = 0.03803 USD