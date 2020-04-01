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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on JUST, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on JUST, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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JUST (JST) Technical Analysis Today

JUST (JST) Technical Analysis Today

The JUST Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JST's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about JUST's analysis below.

JUST (JST) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.10787--+10.18%+9.65%+14.95%
Know more about JUST Price

JUST Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of JUST across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 4
Buy 10
Moving Averages:SellSell 9Neutral 1Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.10771
0.10769
R2
0.10769
0.10766
R1
0.10764
0.10765
PP
0.10762
0.10762
S1
0.10757
0.10759
S2
0.10755
0.10758
S3
0.1075
0.10755

JUST Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.01M
$1.94 M
$1.93 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.27 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.51 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.50 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

JUST Capital Flow

Net InflowJSTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.12 M0.11
2026-08-17$0.08 M0.11
2026-08-16$0.38 M0.11
2026-08-15$0.34 M0.11
2026-08-14$0.17 M0.11

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about JUST

Trade JUST (JST) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live JUST price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JST/USDT
$0.10782
$0.10782$0.10782
+0.42%
576.01K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

JST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JST
JST
USD
USD

1 JST = 0.10787 USD