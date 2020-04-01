JUST (JST) Technical Analysis Today The JUST Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JST's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about JUST's analysis below. Sign Up

JUST (JST) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10787 -- +10.18% +9.65% +14.95%

JUST Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of JUST across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.10771 0.10769 R2 0.10769 0.10766 R1 0.10764 0.10765 PP 0.10762 0.10762 S1 0.10757 0.10759 S2 0.10755 0.10758 S3 0.1075 0.10755

JUST Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.01M $1.94 M $1.93 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.27 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.26 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.51 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.50 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. JUST Capital Flow Net Inflow JSTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.12 M 0.11 2026-08-17 $0.08 M 0.11 2026-08-16 $0.38 M 0.11 2026-08-15 $0.34 M 0.11 2026-08-14 $0.17 M 0.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade JUST (JST) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live JUST price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume JST / USDT $0.10782 $0.10782 $0.10782 +0.42% 576.01K (USDT) Trade