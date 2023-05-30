mc_price_introduce_title

TokenPocket is the world’s leading multi-chain self-custodial wallet. TokenPocket has provided reliable services for over 10 million users around the world. The number of monthly active users exceeds 3.5 million and the users are located in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. TPT refers to TokenPocket Token, it is the only platform token in the TokenPocket ecosystem and holders of TPT can enjoy ecological governance rights. At the same time, TPT can be circulated in a variety of scenarios, and open up the entire product business line of TokenPocket as the means of payment and proof of membership rights and interests. Among the current use-cases, TPT can be used to pay advertising fee and access some premium features in the TokenPocket app. In the future, it will be used to pay gas fee of chains. The total amount of TPT has been burned from 5.9 billion to 3.46 billion. In 2022, the TPT DAO led by the community was formally established, and launched a proposal to found the DAO vault. TPT DAO has ruled that every month thereafter, TokenPocket Foundation will inject 25% of the income of the multi-chain dex aggregator TransitSwap, as well as the TPT donations by all new Token Logos and new public chains listed on the TokenPocket wallet, to the TPT DAO vault on a monthly basis. The use of TPT DAO's vault funds will be decided by TPT DAO's proposal and voting.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_resource_title_des

mc_price_mexc_guides

Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?

Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content