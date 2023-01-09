mc_price_introduce_title

Origin’s mission is to enable true peer-to-peer commerce. Using Origin, buyers and sellers can meet and transact directly without any intermediaries. Today, users can buy and sell goods and services on Origin’s flagship marketplace app and partner apps. Marketplace operators can create their own peer-to-peer applications that implement Origin’s open-source standards. The Origin Token (OGN) is an important component of the Origin platform, acting as an incentive mechanism to ensure the health and growth of the network while giving Origin’s users stakes in the network.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_top_news

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’? Will bull market become in 2023?

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

mc_price_mexc_guides

What is Merkle Tree? Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

How to Participate in MEXC Launchpad? MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content