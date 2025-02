什麼是ToDing Protocol (TODING)

The original dual liquidity pool token ToDing, launched on the 18th of July 2024, was the first token to have a dual liquidity pool. A 1.7% tax will be implemented on each transaction, and it will be channelled to a secondary liquidity pool which we named it the “Support Pool”. The Support Pool will continuously grow without experiencing any decrease. Since there are 2 liquidity pools, investors have the option to liquidate from either through PancakeSwap or the Support Pool. Investors have arbitrage opportunities and can choose to withdraw from whichever that benefits them more.

ToDing Protocol (TODING) 資源 白皮書 官網