什麼是Deployyyyer (DEPLOY)

Deployyyyer is a blockchain platform to launch crypto projects/tokens and access promising investment prospects. Deployyyyer is an ERC20 token contract that deploys other ERC20 token contracts. It is a completely decentralised platform with inbuilt security features such as custom taxation, liquidity pool creation, liquidity token locker and native token vesting on Ethereum mainnet and other supported networks. Deployyyyer smart contracts are immutable or non-upgradable EIP-2535 contracts.

Deployyyyer (DEPLOY) 資源 白皮書 官網