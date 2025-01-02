OneLedger 价格 (OLT)
今天 OneLedger (OLT) 的实时价格为 0.00104164 USD。目前其市值为 $ 453.97K USD。OLT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OneLedger 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 162.49K USD
- OneLedger 当天价格变化为 -0.62%
- 其循环供应量为 434.60M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OLT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OLT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，OneLedger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，OneLedger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000988839。
在过去60天内，OneLedger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0012717921。
在过去90天内，OneLedger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003669819742221606。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.62%
|30天
|$ -0.0000988839
|-9.49%
|60天
|$ +0.0012717921
|+122.10%
|90天
|$ +0.0003669819742221606
|+54.40%
OneLedger 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.30%
-0.62%
-21.86%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
|1 OLT 兑换 AUD
A$0.001666624
|1 OLT 兑换 GBP
￡0.000833312
|1 OLT 兑换 EUR
€0.0009999744
|1 OLT 兑换 USD
$0.00104164
|1 OLT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0046561308
|1 OLT 兑换 TRY
₺0.0367803084
|1 OLT 兑换 JPY
¥0.1636208112
|1 OLT 兑换 RUB
₽0.1150908036
|1 OLT 兑换 INR
₹0.08932063
|1 OLT 兑换 IDR
Rp16.8006428092
|1 OLT 兑换 PHP
₱0.060310956
|1 OLT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0528840628
|1 OLT 兑换 BRL
R$0.006458168
|1 OLT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0014999616
|1 OLT 兑换 BDT
৳0.12447598
|1 OLT 兑换 NGN
₦1.6099483676
|1 OLT 兑换 UAH
₴0.0438634604
|1 OLT 兑换 VES
Bs0.05312364
|1 OLT 兑换 PKR
Rs0.290305068
|1 OLT 兑换 KZT
₸0.5467880852
|1 OLT 兑换 THB
฿0.0356865864
|1 OLT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0342595396
|1 OLT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.000937476
|1 OLT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0080935428
|1 OLT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0105309804