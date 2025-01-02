Huobi 价格 (HT)
今天 Huobi (HT) 的实时价格为 1.32 USD。目前其市值为 $ 210.52M USD。HT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Huobi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 273.46K USD
- Huobi 当天价格变化为 +9.22%
- 其循环供应量为 159.41M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Huobi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.11143。
在过去30天内，Huobi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3581999520。
在过去60天内，Huobi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.8627081000。
在过去90天内，Huobi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.7962933224361834。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.11143
|+9.22%
|30天
|$ +0.3581999520
|+27.14%
|60天
|$ +1.8627081000
|+141.11%
|90天
|$ +0.7962933224361834
|+152.05%
Huobi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.14%
+9.22%
+13.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Huobi, the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently announced and launched a new currency. The Huobi Token (HT) rewards exchange users for their loyalty with lowered transaction fees while also carrying its own value in tradable pairs against popular currencies. The hope was to bring greater value to Huobi’s millions of users, mostly located in Asian countries. The launch of the Huobi Token follows in the footsteps of other loyalty-building tokens that other exchanges have launched. The first and most successful of these tokens has been Binance Coin (BNB). The creation of BNB secured Binance’s place as the world’s leading exchange. It offered discounted trading fees in exchange for customer loyalty, primarily functioning as a loyalty rewards system. Huobi officially announced its intentions to launch a new token on January 22, 2018. Over the course of 15 days, Huobi would distribute 300 million HT (60% of the total supply) to its pro users who purchased a discounted service package. Each morning, a new batch of HT would become available on a first come, first served basis. Huobi declared this token distribution scheme, “not an ICO,” due to the nature of the offering. Users are buying a specific service package, part of which includes HT that give a discount toward trading fees. The exchange launched the Huobi Token as part of an overall strategy to recover its user base after tightening regulations in China severely restricted cryptocurrency trading. In an interview with CoinDesk, Leon Li, Huobi’s founder, revealed that Chinese rule changes had decimated the trading volume on Huobi by 95% between September 15 and November 1, 2017. The HT token distribution began on January 24 and wrapped up on February 7, 2018. Each day of the distribution, millions of tokens sold out in mere minutes after going on sale. At that point, 300 million HT had been distributed to Huobi Pro members who bought packages. That’s 60% of the total supply currently in public circulation. Another 200 million HT, 40% of the total supply, was set aside. 20% goes toward user rewards and platform operation. The other 20% is vested for four years and constitutes the team reward. Huobi isn’t the first exchange to issue its own token. Binance (BNB), Bibox (BIX), KuCoin (KCS) and Coss (COSS) have all issued their own tokens as well.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 HT 兑换 AUD
A$2.112
|1 HT 兑换 GBP
￡1.056
|1 HT 兑换 EUR
€1.2672
|1 HT 兑换 USD
$1.32
|1 HT 兑换 MYR
RM5.9004
|1 HT 兑换 TRY
₺46.6092
|1 HT 兑换 JPY
¥207.4116
|1 HT 兑换 RUB
₽147.1668
|1 HT 兑换 INR
₹113.1768
|1 HT 兑换 IDR
Rp21,290.3196
|1 HT 兑换 PHP
₱76.4544
|1 HT 兑换 EGP
￡E.67.0428
|1 HT 兑换 BRL
R$8.382
|1 HT 兑换 CAD
C$1.9008
|1 HT 兑换 BDT
৳157.74
|1 HT 兑换 NGN
₦2,043.3336
|1 HT 兑换 UAH
₴55.5192
|1 HT 兑换 VES
Bs67.32
|1 HT 兑换 PKR
Rs367.686
|1 HT 兑换 KZT
₸692.9076
|1 HT 兑换 THB
฿45.2364
|1 HT 兑换 TWD
NT$43.4016
|1 HT 兑换 CHF
Fr1.188
|1 HT 兑换 HKD
HK$10.2564
|1 HT 兑换 MAD
.د.م13.332