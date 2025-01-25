Lantern Staked SOL Price (LANTERNSOL)
The live price of Lantern Staked SOL (LANTERNSOL) today is 277.2 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LANTERNSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lantern Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.19 USD
- Lantern Staked SOL price change within the day is -5.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lantern Staked SOL to USD was $ -16.4433139396578.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lantern Staked SOL to USD was $ +92.6199766800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lantern Staked SOL to USD was $ +32.8879227600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lantern Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -16.4433139396578
|-5.59%
|30 Days
|$ +92.6199766800
|+33.41%
|60 Days
|$ +32.8879227600
|+11.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lantern Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-5.59%
+8.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
lanternSOL is the liquid staking token (LST) for the Solana validator "Lantern"
