Ignis Price (IGNIS)
The live price of Ignis (IGNIS) today is 0.00124662 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 950.29K USD. IGNIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ignis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.75K USD
- Ignis price change within the day is -12.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 761.14M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IGNIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IGNIS price information.
During today, the price change of Ignis to USD was $ -0.000176825658511456.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ignis to USD was $ -0.0008886494.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ignis to USD was $ -0.0008847091.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ignis to USD was $ -0.0026511871324773044.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000176825658511456
|-12.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008886494
|-71.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008847091
|-70.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0026511871324773044
|-68.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ignis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.53%
-12.42%
-50.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jelurida is developing its next generation scalable blockchain platform – Ardor. The unique design of this platform allows the simultaneous existence of multiple blockchains, known as child chains, with many features and with their security guaranteed on a global level by the parent Ardor chain. The first child chain of Ardor will be the Ignis child chain which will use IGNIS tokens for its operation. All existing and well tested Nxt blockchain features will be available on the Ignis child chain, with multiple Ardor platform specific enhancements being added.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
