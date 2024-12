GNME is a Web3 mining simulation game on the Solana blockchain, accessible via Telegram. Players experience crypto mining without needing specialized hardware. Users register through a Telegram bot to get a mining wallet. The core mechanic is "Hash Power," purchased with SOL (Solana's cryptocurrency). Every 0.1 SOL buys 100 Hash Power. The game generates 1200 blocks daily, with players earning $GNME tokens based on their Hash Power share. Rewards are claimable every 15 minutes. GNME has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens. The Telegram interface is clean and accessible, using inline keyboards for navigation. Players can easily check earnings, buy Hash Power, or view stats. GNME blends idle game mechanics with real crypto dynamics, appealing to blockchain enthusiasts. However, as it involves real money and market volatility, it should be approached as a high-risk, educational experience rather than an investment. This unique game offers insights into crypto mining and blockchain mechanics, suited for those interested in digital currencies and virtual economies.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.